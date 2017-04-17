Riders Baseball, Cardinals Softball Win

For a full story of Monday's local sports action, be sure to grab Tuesday's print edition of The Evening Leader.

Baseball

St. Marys 4, St. Henry 0

Riding a complete game five-hitter, the St. Marys Roughriders baseball team got back on the winning track on Monday, defeating St. Henry 4-0 in non-conference action.

The senior Derek Jay powered through the Redskins’ (6-7) lineup in just 82 pitches, 60 of them coming as strikes, with just six base runners on the night as part of his five hits allowed in seven innings, with one walk and one strikeout.

And unlike a 2-1 loss to Van Wert on Tuesday, the offense had Jay’s back, scoring four runs, three of them coming in the fifth inning alone.

The Riders (4-9) scored in the second frame when Austin Wilker led the inning off with a single. Jay reached on a hit batsman to put two on with one out for Ethan Rose. The sophomore smacked the ball to left-center field, plating Wilker for an RBI single.

Softball

Parkway 15, St. Marys 1. Final/5

Things don’t seem to be getting any easier for St. Marys.

Facing a state-ranked Division IV team, the Roughriders softball squad was run-ruled, 15-1 in non-league action on Tuesday, remaining winless on the season.

Parkway tallied four runs in the opening frame off St. Marys’ starter Rylee Burd with the first four hitters scoring. Three of them hit singles as the Panthers tattooed the junior with three hits, drew three walks and had another batter reach on a hit by pitch.

The Panthers added four more runs in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth frame.

After being retired in order in the first two innings, the Riders (0-9) didn’t get their first runner on base until Emilee Bott drew a two-out walk in the third frame. The Roughriders had a threat with two out and two on when leadoff hitter Kylie Lauth singled, but Lexi Fowler struck out to end the inning.

Alyssa Alexander opened the home half of the fourth inning with a walked and stole the next two bases, but was stranded at third base.

St. Marys scored their lone run in the fifth when Avire Rasenor scored on a Fowler single, but Alexander struck out to end the game.

New Bremen 5, Celina 2

NEW BREMEN – The tone of the game was set on the first pitch Monday evening as Celina Bulldog center fielder Brooke Steinbrunner smacked a triple to right.

Six extra base hits were scattered throughout the outfield, in Monday’s non-conference affair, but it was the New Bremen Cardinals who hit just enough of those extra base knocks to defeat the Bulldogs 5-2.

Of the five runs the No.4-ranked Cardinals in Division IV scored, of them scored thanks to the four extras base hits.

It began in the home half of the second.

After the Bulldogs (5-9) scored following Steinbrunner’s leadoff triple and score off a groundout by Maddie Kuhne, New Bremen answered one inning later when Molly Smith led off with a double to left-center and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Smith scored on an infield single by Kelly Naylor to tie the game at 1-1.

New Bremen (10-1) took the lead for good in the bottom of the third inning. Marissa Top reached on a bunt single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Topp ran to third on a by Cassidy Smith and scored on a single to left by Jenna Broerman to take a 2-1 lead.

New Bremen put the game away with three runs in the fourth inning.