Redskins Maintain Hold On Riders

Girls Basketball

Wapakoneta 61, St. Marys 54

WAPAKONETA — The Wapakoneta Redskins held off a fourth quarter rally by the St. Marys Roughriders Thursday in the opening night of Western Buckeye League games in varsity girls basketball.

The Redskins escaped with a 61-54 victory, after the Roughriders chipped away at a 17-point deficit with 6:03 left in the game to close the gap to six points with 1:17 left in the contest.

Roughriders senior Makenna Mele led the comeback attempt in the fourth quarter scoring 12 of her team-high 16 points. She also grabbed nine rebounds on the night. Most of her points came from the free throw line as she hit 10-of-11.

Senior Madi Howell hit four of her 9 points, while sophomore Ally Will and senior Jill Schmitmeyer, who both ended the game with 4 points, hit buckets as well as junior Clare Caywood.

Howell and senior Syd Cisco each grabbed six caroms, with Cisco leading the offensive attack in the first half, hitting 4-of-5 shots, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Lexi Jacobs scored 18 of her game-high 21 points in the second and third quarters to help the Redskins build a 16-13 lead to a 44-29 lead after three quarters. The senior hit on 6-of-9 shots from the field and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe in the two quarters, where the Redskins outscored the Roughriders, 26-16.

Jacobs ended the game with six rebounds and two assists.

Senior Jessica Davis scored five points, but grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds to go with her 5 points, two assists and one blocked shot.

Junior Samantha Sutton hit for 7 points and senior Alex Debell scored five.

The Roughriders started out hot by taking a 5-0 lead and grabbing all the momentum.

They built a 13-6 lead before the Redskins took control of both.

Minster 60, Parkway 22

MINSTER — The Minster Wildcats girls basketball team used a dominate second to the tune of a 28-4 advantage to stay perfect on the season in a 60-22 Midwest Athletic Conference victory against Parkway on Thursday.

The Panthers (2-3, 0-1 MAC) were able to keep it close in the opening quarter, trailing by just five, 13-8, but the Wildcats (5-0, 1-0 MAC) used a balanced scoring attack in the next three quarters, outscoring the Panthers 19-10 in the second quarter to grab a 32-22 halftime lead.

Freshman Ivy Wolf led the charge in the first quarter by scoring six of Minter’s 13 first-quarter points, but Jessica Falk tallied seven of Minster’s 19 second-quarter points as part of 11 Wildcats who scored on Thursday. Junior Demaris Wolf led the Wildcats with 10 points in the first half.

After the break, the Wildcats defense stepped up, by holding the visiting Panthers to only four second-half points.

Forcing turnover after turnover, the Wildcats were able to capitalize on the offensive end with easy buckets on their way to outscoring Parkway, 28-4 in the second half.

Thursday’s win also continues the Wildcats’ dominance in MAC play with their 26 consecutive victory in conference play. That streak goes back to 2014, when the

Wildcats last lost a MAC game against New Knoxville on Dec. 11, 2014.

Demaris Wolf paced the Wildcats with her 10 first-half points, followed by eight points from Taylor Kogge and seven points from Falk.

New Bremen 48, St. Henry 36

NEW BREMEN — A strong first half, followed by a 19-10 third-quarter advantage, moved the New Bremen Cardinals girls basketball team’s record to 4-0 overall after defeating St. Henry, 48-36 in a Midwest Athletic Conference opener on Thursday.

The Cardinals (4-0, 1-0 MAC) outscored the Redskins (2-2, 0-1) in every quarter but the fourth, led by senior Paige Jones’ game-high 15 points.

But it was the defense who led the way in the start, limiting the Redskins to just five points and forced six steals, while the Cardinals doubled the Redskins’ point total, led by Erin Smith’s four points.

The Cardinals extended their lead in the second quarter to outscore the Redskins 21-15 at the half as five players for New Bremen tallied at least two points.

However, the Cardinals pulled away in the third, outscoring the Redskins 19-10, with 10 of the Cardinals’ 19 third-quarter points coming from Jones as the senior scored as many points as the entire St. Henry team in that quarter.

Aside from Jones’ game-high 15 points, Kelly Naylor followed with eight points and Hanna Tenkman scored six points. Nine players scored the New Bremen on Thursday, but the Cardinals did miss eight shots at the foul line.

Allison Siefring led for St. Henry with 11 points, with nine of them generated in the last two quarters of the match. Alyssa Buschur followed closely behind with eight points.

Fort Recovery 29, New Knoxville 23

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Rangers girls basketball team had things going their way as they took a 20-14 lead into halftime, but a flat second half allowed the Fort Recovery Indians to outscore the Rangers 15-3 in defeating New Knoxville 29-23 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday at the Barn.

Going into the second half, New Knoxville had a slim 20-14 lead, but the Indians immediately went on the attack.

Following a missed Rangers (2-3, 0-1 MAC) shot, Fort Recovery’s Olivia Patch scored on a layup and Grace Thien put the Indians within one as she connected on a trey with five minutes left.

Fort Recovery took its first second half lead on a basket from Kiah Wendel with 4:43 left in the third quarter. That turned out to be the final points of the third quarter as New Knoxville 0-for-7 from the field and had two turnovers, while the Indians missed six shots missed two free throws.

The scoring started quick in the fourth quarter for the Indians as Val Muhlenkamp hit a quick bucket, but New Knoxville’s Erin Scott answered with another basket with seven minutes left. That was the only points of the fourth quarter until 3:51 left when Scott hit one of two free throws to tie the game at 23-all. The Indians pulled away with a 6-0 run to win 29-23.

Scott led New Knoxville with nine points and six rebounds and Samantha Trego had six points on two 3-pointers.