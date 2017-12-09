Rangers Win 1st Game Against Waynesfield

The New Knoxville Rangers successfully defended the Barn in their first home game in a 57-42 non-conference victory against the Waynesfield-Goshen Tigers on Friday night.

Both teams came to play at the start of the third quarter as the teams combined for 34 points, but the only points recorded were by the Tigers offense during the first three minutes, to close the Rangers' gap to 21-18.

At the 4:07 mark of the third quarter, the Tigers racked up enough points to tie the game at 26-all as part of an 8-5 advantage for W-G, but the Rangers responded late in the third quarter with a 7-0 run to push their lead to 33-26.

Pulling away from the Tigers, the Rangers led 43-28 at the start of the fourth as they outscored W-G 17-2 after the Tigers tied the game at 26-26 and outscored them overall 22-13 in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Rangers suffered foul trouble by two important players of the game senior Nathan Tinnerman and sophomore Andrew Poppe.

Another senior in Ben Lammers answered the foul troubles by draining three pointers as part of his game-high six on the night, generating much-needed offense to help complete the Rangers' win.

However, Waynesfield-Goshen responded with a 3-pointer from junior Britton Elliot, inching the score to 45-40 with three minutes left in the game as the Tigers climbed back into the game on a 12-2 run.

At the 1:40 mark, the score was 49-40 — the Tigers falling short of the clock as the Rangers rallied off four straight points. New Knoxville ended the game on a 12-2 run of its own.

In the first half of the game, the Rangers offense, led by Lammers with eight points and Tinnerman with six points, outscored the Tigers with a six-point lead with the scoreboard reading 21-15.

Lammers led the Rangers offensively with 22 points, 16 of those in the



last 16 minutes of the game.

Despite foul troubles, Tinnerman tallied 15 points to the Rangers' score.