Rangers Score a Season-High in 60-28 Win

A fast start set the tone.

An 18-2 first-quarter lead, aided by attacking the paint and grabbing rebound after rebound, ended with the New Knoxville Rangers season-high in points in a 60-28 non-conference win against Spencerville on Monday.

Senior Kenize Schroer tallied eight of the Rangers’ 18 first-quarter points as New Knoxville ran out to a 14-0 lead on 6-of-7 shooting — compared to 0-of-7 shooting for the Bearcats — from the beginning of the game to the 3:32 mark.

Overall, the Rangers shot 9-of-11 from the field as the defense grabbed seven defensive broads, forced four turnovers and did not allow a basket until the 1:54 mark of the opening quarter.

The defense took over from there.

The Rangers collected 14 defensive rebounds in the second half, limited Spencerville to eight points in the third quarter and just 6-of-29 shooting from the field while the Bearcats made only six trips to the free throw line.

On the offensive end, Megan Jurosic scored of all her team-high 13 points in the second half, including a team-high 11 points in the third quarter.

Monday’s victory marks the third win in the Rangers’ last four games with an average 52 points per game.

In each of the Rangers’ five losses this season, New Knoxville is scoring just 36.8 points per game, but the Rangers made it halfway through that clip on Monday in the first quarter alone.

Schroer scored 11 points, as well as Ashlyn Miller and her three steals.

