Puthoff's 19 Points Lead Cardinals

In last week’s Western Buckeye League loss to Kenton, St. Marys girls’ basketball coach Nikki Miars wanted to see a player step up and take the game over.

On Tuesday, multiple players stepped up for the Roughriders, but so too did a number of New Bremen Cardinals.

Led by a season-high 19 points by Macy Puthoff, and double-digit scoring from three other players, the Cardinals sneaked by the Roughriders in a 64-60 non-conference girls’ basketball game on Tuesday.



Compounding the problem for the Roughriders (8-6) was the fact that they lost a big piece of their inside game when Makenna Mele fouled out and did not score a point in the fourth quarter. She ended the night with just five points.

In the meantime, the Cardinals (6-8) feasted.

Trailing 47-45 heading into the fourth, New Bremen outscored the Roughriders 18-13 as the Cardinals went 10-of-15 from the free throw line in the final quarter and knocked down all 13 of their free throws in the second half.

Kelly Naylor and Kayla Bergman each scored five of their 13 points in the fourth quarter and Jane Homan and Puthoff each tallied four points.



Puthoff’s 19 points were assisted by Naylor’s and Bergman’s 13 and Homan’s 10.

After being limited to just six points in last Thursday’s loss, Sydney Cisco stepped up for the Roughriders with 17 points, including five three-pointers.



As a team, the Roughriders attacked the perimeter, knocking down 11 from behind the arc, with a season-high three from Shania Taylor.

Taylor scored 17 points as well and Quincy Rable tallied 14 points.

Another issue for the Roughriders on Tuesday night was from the free throw line, where St. Marys was just 5-of-10 in a game that was decided by four points.

For the first time this season, the Roughriders have lost to a sub .500 team and marks the Riders’ sixth lost in their last eight contests.