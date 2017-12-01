Post Investigating Fatal Accident

Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal injury crash that occurred at 6:20 a.m. today at the intersection of Ohio 219 and Ohio 364 in Auglaize County.

A 2010 Honda Odyssey driven by Nancy Geier, 61, of Celina, was eastbound on Ohio 219. Sandra Vondenhuevel, 72, of New Bremen, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Ohio 364. Vondenhuevel failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and was struck by Mrs. Geier.

Vondenhuevel was not wearing her seatbelt. She was transported to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Geier was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to St. Rita's Medical Center with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by St. Marys Township Fire and EMS and St. Marys City EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.