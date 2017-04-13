Piqua To Host Division II Regional Track Meet

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced on its Twitter account this morning the regional track and field sites for this season, set for the week of May 24.

The Division II site for southern teams will be in Piqua's Alexander Stadium, about an hour drive from St. Marys. Last season, the regional site was at Dayton's Welcome Stadium where a number of Roughriders athletes competed for the right to go to state.

Attached is the OHSAA's PDF of each Division and their site and time of events.