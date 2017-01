Dane Thomas Boeckman was born at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 4 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital to Nick and Jenna Boeckman of Maria Stein. He was 9 pounds and 21 1/2 inches long and was the first baby born at the hospital in the new year. His grandparents are Mary Barhorst and Greg Barhorst of Maria Stein as well as John and Eileen Boeckman of Fort Loramie. He has one sibling, Jackson Boeckman, 2.