Photo Of The Day: Choir Students Recognized

St. Marys Intermediate School students Emma Kenny, Lizzy Good, Claire Kiefer, Mara French, Kevin Perry and Aerial Fast were recognized Wednesday during the monthly board of education meeting. Kenny, Good, Kiefer, French, Perry and Fast were named to the Ohio All State Children’s Choir. This elite youth choir is an auditioned group of fourth and fifth grade singers from across the state. Approximately 100 students total were selected to rehearse and perform for the annual Ohio Music Education Convention. Kenny, Good, Kiefer, French, Perry and Fast have attended three regional rehearsals at Bowling Green High School to prepare the music. This opportunity will allow them to receive additional instruction, and to perform difficult music at a high level. In addition, they are able to meet students from across the state with common interests and talents. They will be performing in Cleveland in the Hilton Hope Ballroom at 5 p.m. Feb. 2.