Pax Machine Works commits donation to Tri Star 2.0

CELINA — Pax Machine Works, Inc. of Celina is the first company to commit to providing a donation to the Tri Star Career Compact 2.0 facility. The Precision Machining Classroom will be sponsored by the company, and will be named the “Pax Machine Works Classroom.”

At 4 p.m. Wednesday there will be a ceremony at Pax Machine Works, located at 5139 Monroe Rd., Celina, attended by Pax representatives and Tri Star officials.