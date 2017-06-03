Patrol OVI Checkpoint in Wapak June 3

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Wapakoneta Police Department and the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, announced there will be an OVI checkpoint from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. today on Bellefontaine Street in Wapakoneta, according to a news release issued today.

The OVI checkpoint, which is funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and interrupt impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressivley combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.

Anyone who plans to consume alcohol should designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before they drink Don't let another life be lost for the senseless and selfless act of getting behind the wheel impaired.