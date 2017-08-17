OVI Checkpoint in Highland County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Highland County tomorrow evening.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

“Based on provisional data, there were 12,205 OVI-related crashes in which 340 people were killed and 5,060 people were injured in Ohio in 2016,” Lieutenant Stan Jordan, Commander of the Wilmington Post said. “State Troopers made 25,226 OVI arrests in 2016 in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

The location of the checkpoint will be announced on Friday.