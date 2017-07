OSHP Announces OVI Checkpoint

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint this week “to deter and intercept impaired drivers,” according to a press release.

The county where the checkpoint will take place will reportedly be announced the day before the checkpoint begins, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.

“If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink,” the release states. “Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.”

Operational support for the sobriety checkpoint will be provided by local law enforcement agencies.