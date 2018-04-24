One Of The Two Victims From Shooting Dies

One of the two victims in a shooting that took place on April 11 near Grand Lake St. Marys off of state Route 364 has died as a result of the shooting.

Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon released Tuesday that Dexter Lee Turner, 47, died at 6:15 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center as a result of injuries he sustained in the assault.

The Allen County Coroner's office will make arrangements for an autopsy.

Deputies and Detectives along with OHIO BCI and the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the incident.

"Now that the case is a homicide it doesn't really change the way we have been investigating the case," Solomon said. "It was a serious case to begin with and was being treated that way and now it has become even more serious."

No other details are being released at this time and the investigation continues.