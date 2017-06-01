OHSAA Approves Friday Night-only Postseason Football Games

The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors approved a change on Thursday to move football playoff games — until the state championship contests — to Friday nights beginning this coming season.

Last season, postseason football games were split among the seven divisions on Fridays and Saturdays through the state semifinal round, but there was strong support including — support from the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association — to move postseason games back to Friday nights.

“The OHSAA has been considering this change for a few years now,” said Tim Stried, the OHSAA director of communications. “The attendance numbers for most Saturday playoff games has not been good the last few years compared to similar games on Friday nights and more sites are telling us they can’t host games on Saturday nights.”

OHSAA Commissioner Dan Ross said last month that the popularity of college football, particularly in Ohio State, has had a negative effect on Saturday high school playoff game attendance.

“Most of the people who’ve had conversations about this believe Friday night should be high school football night and there are too many conflicts when you get off Friday night,” Ross said.

Playoff games will play on Fridays from the first round through the state semifinals. The state championship games — which will be held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton — would still feature one game on Thursday and three each on Friday and Saturday.

The championship games will be held in Canton in 2018, then will return for at least two years to Ohio Stadium in Columbus.