Ohio Ranks 2nd For Overdose Deaths
Friday, December 29, 2017
ST. MARYS, OH
In recent information released by the Centers for Disease Control, Ohio was ranked second in opioid deaths. That study can be found here.
To read about U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown's bill, which would prevent fentanyl (a synthetic opioid) from crossing into Ohio, which was sent to President Donald Trump's desk last Friday, pick up a copy of the Dec. 29 edition of The Evening Leader.
