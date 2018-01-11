New support for Keith Hubbard dining hall at Camp Lakota

** This press release corresponds with today's story about Marc Kogan, who spoke to the St. Marys Rotary Club Wednesday regarding future renovations to Camp Lakota, as well as other timely Boy Scouts of America topics. Kogan is scout executive with the Black Swamp Area Council, which is the local Boy Scouts of America council serving 13 counties in northwest and west central Ohio.

See today's Leader for more details:

DEFIANCE — A $250,000 commitment from the Berry Trust was made to support the campaign for the Keith Hubbard Dining Hall at Camp Lakota in Defiance.

This important commitment to Camp Lakota was made at the December annual meeting of the Berry Trust. This commitment brings the total raised to more than $725,000 and represents about 25 percent of the funds necessary to start construction.

“The commitment of the Berry Trust is a true testament to the whole Council’s commitment to Camp Lakota’s future,” Karl Heminger, president of the Berry Trust, said in a news release.

In recent years, the Berry Trust has helped fund a new truck, electricity to the water slides and boat house, a nature/ecology center and a new shower house at Camp Lakota.

The Berry Boy Scouts Inc., commonly referred to as the Berry Trust, was originally created to support Camp Berry in Findlay. When the Black Swamp Area Council was formed in 1991, the board of the Berry Trust decided the funds should support both of the council’s outdoor leadership facilities: Camp Berry and Camp Lakota.

Camp Lakota has been serving the youth of northwest and west central Ohio since 1941 as an outdoor leadership and character training center. The character and leadership of countless youth have been developed at Camp Lakota, including Astronaut Neil Armstrong.

The heart of a camp is its dining hall.

Meecheway Lodge, the current dining hall, has served the camp well for more than 70 years. Over the years, Camp Lakota expanded south with the addition of Camp Neil Armstrong and with the construction of Lake Glengary. With the increased use of the south part of camp, a need was created for an updated, more centrally located facility that could be used year-round as a dining hall and center for leadership training.

With this need in mind, the Black Swamp Area Council plans on building a new facility to meet the current and future needs of the Scouting program and community. The new structure is to be named Keith Hubbard Dining Hall in honor of the late Keith Hubbard of Defiance, who served as council president from 1977 to 1979.

In addition, as part of the plan for this impressive facility, the council has applied — with the support of the Maumee Valley Planning Organization — to Federal Emergency Management Agency for funding for a storm shelter as part of the substructure.