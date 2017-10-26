New Pool Coming to GLSM State Park

See attached photo album for pics to accompany today's (Thursday's) story about the ongoing ODNR pool project at Grand Lake St. Marys State Park.

The first series of photos was taken Wednesday evening at the GLSM State Park pool construction site; the second series was taken Thursday morning at the Indian Lake State Park pool (obviously closed now for the season), which was finished last summer. GLSM State Park Director Dave Faler told The Evening Leader on Wednesday the pool at GLSM State Park will closely resemble the Indian Lake pool.

See full-length story on the pool project in today's (Thursday's) Evening Leader.

GLSM Pool Project fast facts:

• project to be completed before Memorial Day (official opening weekend at GLSM campground).

• will be located immediately north of (right next to) splash pad.

• pool itself will be approximately 77 feet long and 52 feet wide, with a maximum depth of 4.5 feet.

• approximately 110 foot-by-142 foot concrete area will surround the pool with lounge chairs, shade umbrellas, restrooms, snack bar and maintenance building.

• zero entry (gradual slope) on one side of "U" allowing for wheelchair access and swimming for kids of all ages.

• GLSM State Park is searching for four to six lifeguards to work at the pool from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

For more information on those openings, or about the pool project in general, call 419-394-3611.