New Knoxville Hires New Boys Basketball Coach

The New Knoxville Rangers found their next basketball coach to led its boys basketball program.

Confirmed by Athletic Director Kay Webb Friday afternoon, New Knoxville has hired Mike Piatt to take over as head coach after Josh Lisi resigned from the position in late March.

The hire was approved by the New Knoxville Board of Education during its monthly meeting on Monday.

Piatt — a native of Cambridge, played basketball at Ohio Wesleyan University where he learned from a number of successful coaches.

"I have played for or worked for four different coaches who have 500 wins," he said. "The one thing I have taken from all the coaches I worked with is that they are great teachers and attention to detail. And I am a firm believer that we can get players better and if we can make them better, we can get better, but we have to be really focused on teaching and I am really anxious to jump in and meet the players."

Out of coaching for a year, Piatt last coached for Milton Union High School for one season during the 2016-17 school year. He resigned from that position after one year.

Other previous stops for Piatt include five years at Lehman Catholic — where he was named Southwest District Coach of the Year in 2007, Miami Valley and a junior varsity and assistant varsity coach at Tippecanoe High School.

Aside from his years as a high school basketball coach, Piatt has collegiate coaching experience, particularly as an assistant on the 1988 NCAA Division III national champion Ohio Wesleyan team. He was also a head coach at Ohio State University-Lima, and most recently was an assistant coach at Chaminade Julienne.

Piatt said the first deal of business is to meet and kids and get to know them this summer. He wants to also give them a vision before teaching them the game of basketball in the gym.

"I think if we can do that and get better, we have a chance to compete," he said.

Piatt is taking over for Lisi, who finished his third year as Rangers head coach this past winter with a 7-17 overall record and a 1-8 clip in the Midwest Athletic Conference.

Under Lisi, the Rangers were 21-50 overall, 6-22 in the MAC and went 2-3 in the postseason.