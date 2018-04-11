New Knoxville Council Approves Sweeper Purchase, Discuss Estates of Northfield Place

The New Knoxville Village Council voted to increase the funds in the village’s machinery, equipment and furniture account from $500 to $13,000 Tuesday night during its monthly meeting.

The increase was to allow for the purchase of a new-to-the-village street sweeper.

The current sweeper was purchased sometime between 2002 and 2005.

The new machine, an Elgin Pelican, will cost the village approximately $12,000 according to Village Administrator Rex Katterheinrich. A brand new unit would cost closer to $135,000. It will be purchased from Lacal Equipment Inc. in Jackson Center.

Council unanimously approved the request to increase the machinery, equipment and furniture account for the purchase of the street sweeper.

Village council also discussed a Planning Commission meeting that is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the council chambers regarding the future of The Estates of Northfield Place development. During Tuesday’s council meeting, the fate of Lot 18 was discussed.

Lot 18 is largely comprised of the Center Branch Creek and its easement.

The developers, Krisdal Development, LLC, said they would not be able to maintain the property and would not expect an adjacent landowner to maintain it either as there is no access to the southeastern portion of the lot.

The final determination on Lot 18 will be made at Monday’s meeting.

