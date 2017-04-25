New Knoxville BOE approves negotiated agreement
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
NEW KNOXVILLE, OH
The New Knoxville Local School district board of education has approved a negotiated agreement with the New Knoxville Education Association, which will be in effect July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2020.
Attached is the agreement — which board members passed Monday following an executive session — along with comments from board member Ryan Miltner, NKEA President Linda Wolfe and Superintendent Kim Waterman.
Files:
|Attachment
|Size
|Press release April 2017 Revised.pdf
|36.64 KB
