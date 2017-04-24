New Bremen Drops In Second State Poll

The second edition of the Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association State Poll was released Monday afternoon and New Bremen — who was ranked fourth in Division IV last week, dropped two spots in the second edition.

Midwest Athletic Conference foe Parkway (10-1) leap frogged the Cardinals (12-1) from ninth last week to fifth place and received one first-place vote.

In Division II, Wapakoneta (12-2) made its first appearance on the poll, coming in with a 10th-place ranking.

The Cardinals open the week at home against Riverside on Monday and will take on Fairlawn on Tuesday before diving back into MAC play on Thursday at home against Coldwater.

Ohio High School Softball

Coaches Association State Poll

DIVISION I

Rank School (1st place votes) Points

1. Lebanon (4) 100

2. Gahanna Lincoln (3) 77

3. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (2) 62

4. Ashville Teays Valley 58

5. Milford 56

6. Liberty Township Lakota East 55

7. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (4) 54

8. Pickerington Central 52

9. Louisville 45

10. Hilliard Davidson 32

DIVISION II

1. Hebron Lakewood (7) 88

2. LaGrange Keystone (1) 79

3. Greenville 58

4. Springfield Kenton Ridge 51

5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 50

6. Oak Harbor 45

7. Akron Archbishop Hoban 29

8. St. Paris Graham 24

9. Plain City Jonathan Alder 21

10. Wapakoneta 16

DIVISION III

1. Wheelersburg (4) 69

2. Warren Champion (1) 64

3. Richwood North Union (1) 45

Canfield South Range (1) 45

5. West Salem Northwestern (1) 38

6. Sugarcreek Garaway 36

7. New Middletown Springfield 34

8. Hamilton Badin 29

9. Cardington-Lincoln 16

10. Lore City Buckeye Trail 8

DIVISION IV

1. Danville (3) 75

2. Gibsonburg (2) 66

3. Jeromesville Hillsdale (1) 62

4. Portsmouth Clay 52

5. Parkway (1) 51

6. New Bremen 39

7. Williamsburg (3) 37

8. Leesburg Fairfield 32

9. New Riegel 29

10. Pleasant Hill Newton 24