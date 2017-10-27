New Bremen Advances To Regionals

VAN WERT — In a battle of the top two state-ranked teams in Division IV play, the No. 1 New Bremen Cardinals knocked off the No. 2 St. Henry Redskins for the second time in less than a month, 25-18, 25-18, 21-25,25-11 to advance to the regional tournament for the second straight year.

The Cardinals (24-1) will travel to Northmont High School to take on the winner of Jackson Center vs. Cincinnati Christian at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in a regional semifinal.

Jackson Center and Cincinnati Christian will play in a district championship on Saturday.

St. Henry came out during the first set and went up a quick 5-2 on the Cardinals, but New Bremen responded with a 5-0 run to take the 7-5 lead.

With six service errors, the Cardinals let the Redskins stick around through most of the set, but leading 17-15, the No. 1 seeded Cardinals took over and finished out the set winning 25-18.

The second set was much of the same as the Cardinals had five service errors to let the Redskins stay in the set at 19-17.

Once again, the composure of the Cardinals and the lead of senior Paige Jones closed out the set on a 6-1 run to take the set 25-18.

The Redskins were not ready to give up and after a back and forth start to the set, St. Henry went on a 4-0 run to take the 13-9 lead and force a Cardinals timeout.

Another little run was able to give the Redskins their largest lead of the night, 17-11, and force another Cardinal timeout.

Having not lost a set since Sept. 28, New Bremen fought back thanks to runs of 4-0 and 3-0 to get the Cardinals got within one point at 21-20, but a service error proved costly this time and St. Henry closed out the third set 25-21.

With what appeared to be a team with much of weight off their shoulders from the set streak ending, the Cardinals came out in the fourth set and never gave the Redskins a chance.

A 4-0 run put the Cardinals up 9-4 and St. Henry never get any closer ad New Bremen went on to win the fourth set and its second straight district title 25-11.