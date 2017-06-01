NB Names New Superintendent

Last night, the New Bremen School Board approved a one-year contract for Jason Schrader as the new superintendent of the district. Schrader was the principal of New Bremen Middle School for the past five years and will replace Dr. Andrea Townsend, who is leaving July 31. Townsend will work with Schrader in the transition of roles. Before New Bremen, Schrader served as the middle school principal for Greenville City Schools following 10 years as the eighth grade science teacher. Schrader received his degree from Wright State University and completed his post graduate studies at both the University of Dayton and at Bowling Green State University. In 2014, he received his superintendent license. Schrader and his family reside in New Bremen.