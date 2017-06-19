Motorcyclist Dies in Shelby Co. Crash

At approximately 12:38 a.m. Sunday, the Shelby County Office and rescue personnel responded to 4822 Tawawa Maplewood Road on the report of a motorcycle accident with injury.

Preliminary investigation showed the 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle, ridden by 32-year-old Justin Lee Withrow, was traveling northbound in the 4,000 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road. Withrow failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and into the driveway of 4822 Tawawa Maplewood Road. He traveled down the driveway and struck a parked trailer. Withrow was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the accident.

Along with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Perry-Port-Salem Rescue Squad, Riverside Rescue Squad, Rosewood Fire Department and the Shelby County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.