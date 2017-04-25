Monday Recap: Riders Softball Falls, Cards Soar

Softball

St. Henry 7, St. Marys 6

Every play is instrumental to the final score.

The St. Marys Roughriders softball team learned a hard lesson about that on Monday evening.

Of all of the runners the Roughriders had on Monday, none was more important than when leadoff hitter Kylie Lauth was picked off third base with no outs in the third inning.



That miscue served as the difference in a 7-6 non-conference defeat to St. Henry as Redskins' starting pitcher Alexis Ontrop scored the go-ahead run in the top half of the seventh on a Kendra Rose sacrifice fly to left field.

The Roughriders, however, had their chances with a runner stranded in scoring position in the final two innings, but the moment of the game came in the third inning.

Lauth led off with a double to left-center field and advanced to third on a Fowler single to put runners on the corners with no outs trailing 2-1.



But Lauth was caught too far down the line as St. Henry catcher struck down the junior at third for the first out.

The Roughriders ended the inning with a pair of runs on four hits with an RBI single by Grant that included an error at centerfield that allowed Howell to score and give St. Marys a 3-2 lead.

St. Henry responded with a two-run frame in the fourth, but the Roughriders answered in the home half with three runs, including RBI hits by Fowler and Alexander. Rylee Burd scored the first run in the Riders' half of the inning on a wild pitch.



The fourth inning was the final inning that St. Marys scored in the contest as the Redskins entered the fifth down 6-4.

Ontrop got the comeback started with a solo shot off Roughriders' starter Howell. Ontrop ended the night batting 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.

A Fowler error in the sixth tied the game when Fowler failed to field a Brooke Borgerding grounder, allowing Alyssa Heitkamp to score the tying run off reliever Burd.

New Bremen 8, Riverside 5

NEW BREMEN – Trailing 4-1 entering the bottom of the second inning, the No. 6 state-ranked New Bremen Cardinals softball team scored seven runs in the next three innings to come back and defeat the Riverside Pirates 8-5 in a non-conference game on Monday.

New Bremen (14-1) cut its 4-1 deficit to two with a run in the second inning, and tied the game with a pair of runs in the third inning.

Fox again led off with a double down the third base line and went to third on a single by Cassidy Smith. Fox came home on an infield single to first by Jenna Broerman. On the same play Smith came home when the throw to third got away.

Riverside regained the lead in the top of the fifth on a single by Payton Manahan and a two-out single by Aubrey Stillings, but the Cardinals put the game away with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

With one out, Abbi Thieman singled to right and went to second on a wild pitch. She advanced to third when Marissa Topp reached on an error. Maddy Ritter came in a courtesy runner at first and went to second on a wild pitch.

Both runners scored on a two-run double by Sophie Fox down the third base line to give the Cardinals a 6-5 lead. Fox then came home in the next at-bat on a Cassidy Smith triple and Smith scored on an RBI groundout by Jenna Broerman to make the score 8-5.

Baseball

Riverside 7, New Bremen 6. Final/10

DEGRAFF – The New Bremen Cardinals baseball team fell to Riverside, 7-6 in a non-conference extra innings baseball game on Monday.

The Cardinals opened the game with four runs in the first two innings to take a 4-1 lead heading into the home half of the third inning.

From there, the Pirates scored at least one run in each of the next three innings, including a two-run frame in the fifth.

New Bremen scored a run in the fourth and fifth innings, but Riverside scored the tying run in the seventh and the winning run in the 10th.

Luke Vonderhaar took the loss for the Cardinals in four and one-thirds innings of relief where he allowing two earned runs on five hits.

New Bremen starting pitcher Caleb Alig pitched four and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs – none earned – on four hits while striking out six and walking two.

At the plate, Nolan Bornhorst drove in a pair of runs, while four other players for New Bremen scored in one run each.

Charlie Sailer, Vonderharr, Grant Selby and Alig each batted 2-for-4.

The Cardinals will take on New Knoxville in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Tuesday.