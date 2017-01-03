Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Evening Leader
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Ohio Public Notices
Service Directory
Obituaries
Entertainment
Local Guide
Friends To Follow
Special Sections
Talking About...
Photos
Videos
Games
Trending Now
Rangers Defeat Roughriders
Riders Get Much-Needed Win vs. Liberty Center
Derek Jay Makes History In Riders' Win
You are here
Home
» Minster Village Council To Meet
Minster Village Council To Meet
Staff Writer
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
MINSTER, OH
Minster Village Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. today.
Category:
News
Popular Stories
Riders Drop Game To Indians
Sanctions Leveled Against Former Minster Coach
Minster Claims Seventh, New Bremen 16th At Celina Invite
Derek Jay Makes History In Riders' Win
Minster Village Council To Meet
more
Poll
Did you make a New Year's Resolution?
Choices
Yes
No
Older polls
Results
National News
Obituaries
Stock Quotes
Copyright © 2017 The Evening Leader | 102 E. Spring St. | St. Marys, OH 45885 | (419) 394-7414
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Evening Leader.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Comment Here
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password