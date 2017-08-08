Minster Takes Third At Cardinal Invite

The Minster boys golf team finished in third place during Tuesday’s Cardinal Invitational at Arrowhead Golf Course with a team score of 344.

St. Marys finished sixth with a score of 378, followed by New Bremen at 11th place with a 407 and New Knoxville at 12th with a score of 434 in a field of 13 teams. Wapakoneta won the invitational behind invite medalist Logan Miller with a score of 76. Fort Loramie was the runner-up team with a score of 343 led by Zach Pleiman’s score of 84, while Anna finished fourth (355) and Sidney Lehman Catholic took fifth (364) to round out the top five teams in Tuesday’s invite.

Adam Knapke led the Wildcats team with an 18-hole score of 85, followed by Logan Lazier and Joseph Magoto, both carding in a score of 86.

Grant Koenig shot a score of 87, followed by Jacob Wissman (95) and Grant Voisard (97).

Roughriders senior golfer Jill Schmitmeyer led St. Marys with an 82, followed by Austin Boley with a score of 93 and Clay Quellhorst, who carded in a 96.

Grant Harris (107), Reece Sweigart (117) and Alex Kreischer (124) also golfed for St. Marys on Tuesday.

Tyler Leichliter led the Cardinals with a score of 97, followed by teammate Cole Hemmegarn, who carded in a score of 98.

Derek Bergman shot a 102 and Jared Bergman finished with a 110. Devon Theiman (112) and Austin Schmitmeyer (140) also competed for New Bremen.

Rey Newton led the Rangers with a top score of 95, followed by a score of 109 from Jack Bartholomew and a 111 score from Ben Lammers.

Trent Lehman (119) and Sam Anspach (123) both competed for the Rangers.

Team scores

1. Wapakoneta 329, 2. Fort Loramie 343, 3. Minster 344, 4. Anna 355, 5. Lehman Catholic 364, 6. St. Marys 378, 7. Versailles 384, 8. Jackson Center 387, 9. Houston 396, 10. Russia 405, 11. New Bremen 407, 12. New Knoxville 434, 13. Botkins 435.