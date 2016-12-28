Minster Survives Bellevue's Late Run

The Bellevue Redmen shut down two of the three Minster Wildcats scorers in the opening game of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament at Bath High School on Wednesday.

The problem is Rosie Westerbeck was that other scorer the Redmen did not contain.

The senior scored 21 first-half points on 10-of-14 shooting and finished with more than half of the Wildcats’ points as Minster held on 54-50, despite a fourth-quarter barrage by the Redmen.

Westerbeck was responsible for nine of the Wildcats’ 12 first-quarter points and 21 of the Wildcats’ 29 first-half points as Minster jumped out to a 29-12 halftime lead.

Aside from Westerbeck’s hot start, the Wildcats used ball movement and fast pace to spread out the Redmen defense, even though Bellevue limited the damage by stopping Courtney Prenger (zero points in first three quarters) and Lindsay Roetgerman (three points in the first half).

That philosophy gave the Wildcats a 13-of-27 shooting clip from the field, with just two turnovers in the entire first half as well as a double-digit lead.

But the Redmen turned up the tempo to make the game closer than it probably should have been.

Westerbeck ended the night with a game-high 29 points on 13-of-25 shooting from the field and four rebounds.

Roetgerman finished with 11 points and two boards, while Ali Borgerding led the Wildcats with eight of the team’s 31 rebounds.