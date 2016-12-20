Minster Remains Unbeaten In 58-49 Victory

Newsflash, the Minster defense is good. Really good.

The Wildcats' defense led the undefeated Minster team with eight turnovers in the first quarter and just 3-of-6 shooting from the floor against a team that can score at will in the St. Marys Roughriders.

That Minster defense also put the Roughriders in a 0-of-5 hole and an 0-of-9 slump in the second and third quarters, respectively as the offense did what it needed to do to remain unbeaten in a 58-49 non-conference girls basketball game on Tuesday.







Despite being in foul trouble with Ali Borgerding and Courtney Prenger — both with two fouls in the first half — the Wildcats offense did not lose a beat.

Rosie Westerbeck and Prenger both accounted for all of Minster's first quarter points.

In the meantime, the Minster defense limited the Roughriders to just six shot attempts — 3-of-6 shooting — and eight turnovers in the first quarter.

That dominance on the defensive side of the ball continued in the second as the Roughriders mustered zero field goals from the 3:20 mark of the second quarter to the half and just three points during that span as the Wildcats ballooned a one-time 26-15 lead to 32-18 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Riders' offensive woes continued.

St. Marys came out connecting on 4-of-6 buckets from the field, but then crawled into an 0-of-9 slump after that as the Wildcats began their full-court press defense. Minster limited the Riders to 4-of-15 shooting in the third quarter and nine points as the Wildcats extended their lead to 48-27 after three.

Even with all the problems, however, the Roughriders kept the score manageable, as the Riders scored on four consecutive possessions and 12 of their final 15 to pull the final score within nine points.

The 49 points surrendered by the Wildcats is the most in a game this season, surpassing 44 points allowed in a 67-44 victory against Parkway on Dec. 8.

The 58 points allowed by the Roughriders is the most this season since 56 allowed against Ottawa-Glandorf on Dec. 8.

Grab Wedenesday's print edition of The Evening Leader to read the full story from Tuesday's game.