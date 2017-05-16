Minster Leads All-MAC Baseball, New Bremen Takes Softball Honors

MIDWEST ATHLETIC CONFERENCE BASEBALL 2017 ALL–CONFERENCE TEAMS

The Midwest Athletic Conference released its all-conference baseball and softball teams on Tuesday afternoon.

In baseball, the Minster Wildcat were well-represented with three players notching First-Team All-MAC honors in pitcher Aaron Ernst, right fielder Jon Niemeyer and center fielder Bryce Schmiesing. Those three seniors have led a Minster team to a 19-7 overall record and another appearance in the Division IV district tournament.

Ernst is 4-1 with a 1.62 ERA in 39 innings pitched this season with 40 strikeouts.

Schmiesing and Niemeyer both batted .375 at the plate. Schmiesing has seven doubles, while Niemeyer has hit two triples with 20 runs scored and 15 RBIs.

Also being named to the All-MAC team for Minster were Alex Lehmkhul at second base and catcher Ben Stubbs. Both earned second-team recognition. Isaac Schmiesing was the lone Wildcat to earn Honorable Mention.

Junior third baseman Luke Vonderhaar was the lone Cardinal to earn First-Team All-MAC honors for New Bremen, who finished the 2017 season much improved with a 13-12 overall record. Vonderhaar, who made the move from Georgia to Ohio this season, leads the Cardinals with a .526 batting average, seven doubles, two triples, 24 runs scored and 18 RBIs.

Claiming Honorable Mention All-Conference for the Cardinals were Ryan Bertke, Grant Selby and Justin Tenkman.

Senior catcher Nick Topp led John Sailer’s New Knoxville squad as a First-Team honoree, followed by Honorable Mention recognition from Corey Kuck and Nathan Tinnerman.

The MAC Player of the Year was Fort Recovery starting pitcher Nick Thwaits, followed by Coach of the Year honors by Coldwater’s Brian Harlamert, who led the Cavaliers (17-7, 7-2 MAC) to conference title.

Thwaits has a 0.27 ERA in 26 innings pitched in which he has allowed just one earned run this season.

MIDWEST ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SOFTBALL 2017 ALL–CONFERENCE TEAMS

On the eve of playing in their Division IV district semifinal, the New Bremen Cardinals had three players named to this year’s All-Midwest Athletic Conference team, which was announced on Tuesday.

Seniors Sophie Fox (pitcher) and Cassidy Smith (third base) along with shortstop Kelly Naylor each earned first-team honors for the Cardinals (16-4, 4-3 MAC) who are set to play Minster in rematch of last season’s Division IV district semifinal on Wednesday at Wapakoneta High School.

Naylor earned first-team honors in her first season at the varsity level.

Fox leads the Cardinals with 13 doubles and .556 batting average to go along with four home runs, 20 run scored and 24 runs batted in. In the circle, the University of Northwest Ohio hopeful is 12-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 101 and one-third innings pitched to go along with 92 strikeouts.

Smith is batting .473 with three triples, 20 runs scored and 16 RBIs. Naylor has a .489 clip at the plate.

Abbi Theiman as a second-team selection and an Honorable Mention honoree in Jenna Broerman also represented the Cardinals.

The Minster Wildcats were led by sophomore Taylor Homan as a First-Team All-MAC selection with a batting average of .415 with seven doubles, a team-leading four triples, three home runs, 29 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. Jenna Poeppelman and Karly Richard were named to the conference’s second-team.

Rounding out the All-MAC selections for Minster were Honorable Mention players Lindsey Albers (eight doubles, 16 RBIs and nine stolen bases), Jordan Berelsman (seven doubles and 21 runs scored) and Emma Schmiesing (20 runs scored).

Parkway junior Haley Hawk was named the MAC’s Player of the Year for a second straight season and her coach — Mark Esselstein — was named to the conference’s Coach of the Year.

Hawk is batting a team-best .571 at the plate with nine doubles, nine home runs and 46 RBIs. In the circle, she has a record of 14-1 with a 1.66 ERA in 97 innings pitched and 86 strikeouts prior to the Panthers district semifinal win against Ada on Tuesday.