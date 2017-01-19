Minster Improves to 13-0

A slight change in offense allowed the Minster Wildcats girls’ basketball to go on a 13-0 run to start the second quarter, leading to a 49-18 defeat of the New Bremen Cardinals and keeping their record unblemished in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday.

Rosie Westerbeck got Minster (13-0, 5-0 MAC) on the board with a layup with 7:15 left, but Kayla Bergman answered with a basket with 4:53 left.

About 30 seconds later, Bergman scored on another layup for a 4-2 lead.

But Westerbeck answered with a pair of baskets, followed by a basket by Hayley and Courtney Prenger sank a jump shot at the buzzer for a 10-6 Minster lead.

Minster began the second quarter with the first seven points, including a trey from Alli Fischer, to increase its lead to double figures at 17-6 with 2:46 left.

After a free throw from Westerbeck, Fischer connected on another three before Westerbeck added a pair of free throws for a 23-6 lead with 35 seconds left. Hanna Tenkman sank two free throws with 11 seconds left to avoid the shutout and went into halftime trailing 23-8.

Off a steal, Ali Boergerding added a basket and at the end of the quarter, the Wildcats had a 36-16 lead. In the final three minutes, New Bremen again avoided a shutout as Molly Smith and Kelly Naylor hit free throws, but those were the only points for the Cardinals (6-9, 0-5), who were outscored 26-4 in the second and fourth quarters.

Westerbeck led all scorers with 20 points and Baumer and Fischer scored eight points each.

Other MAC Scores

Coldwater 47 Delphos St. John’s 32

Versailles 51 Fort Recovery 43

Marion Local 51 Parkway 35

Minster 49 New Bremen 18

St. Henry 52 New Knoxville 39