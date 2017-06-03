Minster Finishes As State Runners-Up

With two events to go, the Division III state track and field title was in the reach of the Minster Wildcats.

Two events later, the Anna Rockets were celebrating their state title at the podium instead.

The kicker was the girls 4x400-meter relay, where the Rockets’ foursome of Hannah Shoemaker, Rachel Shoemaker, Krista Gehret and Kennedey Glover won the event, while Minster’s quartet of Cassie Francis, Courtney Prenger, Lillian Hirschfeld and Madeline Magoto finished in fourth with a time of 4:03.35.

The final event of the day for Division III gave the Rockets 10 points, catapulting them from third place with 28 points, to first with 38 and the Wildcats in second with 36 points.

“We got so many PRs today that I’m so proud of the girls,” said Wildcats track coach Jessie Magoto. “And second place isn’t that bad, we’ll take second place.

“You never want to be disappointed with second place, but it’s human nature.””

Prior to the girls two-mile run, Minster held a 32-30 lead over St. Peter’s, with Anna in third with 28.

In the 800-meter run, Madeline Magoto duplicated her performance from last season with a third-place finish with a time of 2:15.43. Teammate Cassie Francis took ninth place with a time of 2:16.84.

Emma Watcke was the champion of the girls one-mile run with a time of 5:01.08, giving Minster 10 points as a team and giving the Wildcats the lead with seven events remaining. Kaitlynn Albers finished in 10th place with a time of 5:19.73.

“When Emma won that one-mile, you thought, ‘oh, we might have a chance,’” said Magoto. “What a great accomplishment for her on her 15th birthday.”

“It’s just the best birthday gift ever,” Watcke said.

With two events remaining, Watcke finished in 13th-place with a time of 11:36.91 in the two-mile run and Minster’s 4x200-meter relay team of Paige Thobe, Prenger, Jordyn Heitbrink and Jessica Falk finished in fifth place with a time of 1:46.20.

“The girls felt good following Friday’s events and then when Emma won her event and you are expecting someone else to win it, that just gave us a boost,” Magoto said. “Then we thought there was a chance that we were going to win and you get sad when you don’t win, then you get mad and that’s just not fair to the kids.”