Minster Extends MAC Win Streak

The Minster Wildcats girls' basketball team ran their Midwest Athletic Conference win streak to 19 straight games after a 41-20 victory over Delphos St. John's on Thursday.

Minster set the tone with a 13-3 first-quarter score and led by as much as 23-7 at the half.

No player for the Wildcats (9-0, 3-0 MAC) scored in double digits, but Minster was led by Rosie Westerbeck's nine points and Courtney Prenger's eight.

Taylor Kogge tallied seven points and Kendra Thien and Lindsay Roetgerman both scored six points.



Ali Borgerding chipped in with five points.

The Wildcats will put their undefeated record on the line against two-loss Jackson Center, who lost to Fort Loramie, on Tuesday.