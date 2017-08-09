Minster Boys, New Bremen Girls Finish Runners-Up

From staff reports

WAYNESFIELD – The Minster Wildcats boys golf team is beginning the year on a high note after finishing second at the Auglaize County Invitational on Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Course.

Minster took third place in a field of nine teams in the Cardinal Invitational on Tuesday, after rebounding from their opening-season loss to Fort Loramie by two strokes on Friday and finished runner-up on Wednesday in Waynesfield.

The Wildcats beat out St. Marys for third based on the fifth golfer’s scores. Both teams finished with a score of 344, but Grant Voisard’s 90 beat out Reece Swiegart’s score of 102.

New Bremen finished fourth overall with a team score of 375 and New Knoxville took fifth in a field of six teams with a score of 402. Wapakoneta won the invite with a team score of 304 and four medalists for the invitational in Logan Miller, Tanner Sweede, Drew Zwiebel and Dusty Haggard, who each carded in a top score of 76.

Logan Lazier led the Wildcats with a score of 85, followed senior Adam Knapke and Grant Koenig with an 86.

Joseph Magoto (87) and Voisard (90) also competed for Minster.

Senior Jill Schmitmeyer led the Riders with an 18-hole score of 79, followed by Clay Quellhorst’s score of 81. Austin Boley shot an 85 and Grant Harris finished with a 99. Zach Michael (107) and Swiegart (102) also competed for St. Marys on Wednesday.

Erza Ferguson led the Cardinals’ with an 87, followed by teammates Derek Bergman with a 94 and Cole Hemmelgarn with a 96.

Devon Thieman finished with a 98, Tyler Leichliter carded in a score of 102 and Xander Stevens settled with a 131.

For a second straight day, Rey Newton led the Rangers, this time with a score of 93, followed closely by Jack Bartholomew with a 94. Nathan Tinnerman played his first action of the season, finishing with a 105, while Trent Lehman finished with a 110 and Ben Lammers shot a 111.

Team scores

1. Wapakoneta 304, 2. Minster 344, 3. St. Marys 344, 4. New Bremen 375, 5. New Knoxville 402, 6. Waynesfield-Goshen 445.

CELINA – The New Bremen Cardinals girls golf team finished as runners-up at the Mercer County Elks Lady Invitational on Wednesday.

New Bremen finished second with a score of 434, behind invite champion St. Henry with a team score of 395.

The Redskins’ Karlee Staugler was the invite’s medalist with a 94, followed by teammate Allyson Hemmelgarn and Ellen Naumann, who both finished with a 97.

Sophomore Sarah Parker finished fourth overall and led the Cardinals on the day with a score of 101, followed by Amy Balster’s score of 106.

Caylie Hall carded in a score of 111 and Cassie Stachler shot a score of 116. Katlyn Broerman (118) and Lauren Miller (146) rounded out the scoring for the Cardinals.

New Bremen will compete in the Versailles Invitational on Thursday.

Team scores

1. St. Henry 395, 2. New Bremen 434, 3. Coldwater 485, 4. Marion Local 504, 5. Celina 510, 6. Fort Recovery 522.