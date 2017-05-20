Minster Beats Parkway For District Title

The Minster Wildcats got the bats going late and behind the excellent pitching by sophomore Jack Heitbrink, the Wildcats will advance to their seventh regional semifinal after posting a 12-1 victory over the Parkway Panthers Friday in the Division IV district championship game at Coldwater.

The Wildcats will play in a regional semifinal against the district winner in the Galion District on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Patrick Henry.

Minster started the scoring in the second inning with a run when Heitbrink helped his own cause with an RBI single to bring home Bryce Schmiesing.

In the third inning it was similar as the Wildcats increased the score to 2-0 when Isaac Schmiesing came home on a Ben Stubbs RBi single to center.

Minster got the bats out in the fifth and the sixth innings to put the game away as they scored 10 runs in the final two innings.

In the fifth inning, Alex Lehmkuhl began things with a double to left and he went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Stubbs. Bryce Schmiesing reached on an error allowing Lehmkuhl to score and Schmiesing went to second on another error by the shortstop.

Nate Schwieterman kept the inning going with a single to right putting runners at first and third and Heitbrink drew a walk to load the bases.

Mike Ketner came in as a courtesy runner for Schwieterman as Bryce Schmiesing came home on a single to left by Adam Knapke.

Jared Huelsman walked to reload the bases and Isaac Schmiesing reached on a hit better to force home Heitbrink with the fourth run of the inning for a 6-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, Minster loaded the bases on walks and Stubbs scored on a fielder’s choice by Knapke. Heitbrink scored on an error and Knapke scored on a sacrifice fly by Isaac Schmiesing. The scoring ended on a two-run homerun to right by Jon Niemeyer for the 12-1 lead.

