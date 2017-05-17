Minster Beats New Bremen In District Semifinal

What a difference a year makes.

In last season’s Division IV district semifinal, the New Bremen Cardinals used a momentum-changing play to end Minster’s season.

On Wednesday, it was the Wildcats’ turn.

After trailing 7-0 heading into the bottom of the third, the Cardinals rallied off three runs to pull within striking distance. With runners at the corners and two out, Kelly Naylor belted a Jenna Poeppelman pitch to right-center field when Alice Schmiesing raced over to snatch Naylor’s would-be two-run hit into the third out of the inning.

What followed was a four-run fourth inning and an eight-run fifth as the Minster Wildcats run-ruled their Midwest Athletic Conference rival, 19-5 in five innings in Wednesday’s Division IV district semifinal at Wapakoneta High School.

In last season’s match-up between the two teams, Minster scored three runs in the sixth inning to pull within one, down 4-3, when shortstop Alyse Clune gunned down Lindsey Albers — representing the tying run at the plate.

What followed was a seven-run barrage by the Cardinals to lead them to an 11-3 victory.

This time, the Wildcats turned the tables.

With Danielle Barhorst on first, Emma Schmiesing drives in the sophomore with an RBI double, followed by RBI singles by Poeppelman, Taylor Homan and Alice Schmiesing for a 4-0 first-inning lead.

After retiring New Bremen in order in the bottom of the first, Mara Schmiesing scored the Wildcats’ fifth run in the top half of the second on an error. Minster added its pair of runs in the third on an RBI triple by Homan to plate Poeppelman. Homan scored on an error by Naylor to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.

The Cardinals made the game closer with their three-run third with all of their runs coming with one out.

But Barhorst led the inning off with a single and scored on an error, but three runs crossed home plate when Homan belted Fox’s 0-1 pitch to left field for a three-run blast and a 11-3 game.

Every runner but one scored in the Wildcats’ eight-run fifth, which included a two-run home run by Laney Hemmelgarn. Two runners scored on errors as New Bremen committed eight on the night and Emma Schmiesing scored a pair on a single to unload the bases prior to Hemmelgarn’s home run.

To read the full story, see Thursday's print edition of The Evening Leader.