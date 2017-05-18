Minster Baseball Advances To District Final

When you can execute in baseball you are dangerous and it also helps when you have Aaron Ernst on the mound.

Despite Delphos St. John’s threatening in nearly every inning, the Minster Wildcats rode their workhorse and shut out the Blue Jays, 2-0 in a Division IV district semifinal on Wednesday in Coldwater.

And just like the softball team, the Minster baseball squad will face Parkway in Friday’s district final after the Panthers tallied an eight-run fifth inning to defeat Fort Recovery in the first game, 14-3.

In the fourth inning, the Wildcats manufactured all the runs that they needed.

Jon Niemeyer led off with a double down the left field line and advanced to third when Alex Lehmkuhl reached on a sacrifice fly and Lehmkuhl went to second on an error. Ben Stubbs laid down a perfect suicide squeeze bunt that scored Niemeyer with the first run.

After a strikeout, Bryce Schmiesing drew a walk and just continued to run with nobody throwing the ball he reached second. Jack Heitbrink drew a walk to load the bases and Adam Knapke walked to bring home Lehmkuhl with the second run.

For the Blue Jays, they had a leadoff hitter on base in five of the first six innings, but did not capitalize on those opportunities as Ernst pitched the complete game shutout for Minster throwing 93 pitches. He struck out five and walked one.