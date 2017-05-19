Minster 4x800 Relay Lead Regional Spots

A breezy and beautiful Thursday evening ended in a postponement at the Division III district track and field meet in Spencerville.

Field events had already completed with roughly seven track events left when the track was delayed due to lightning to the north and ultimately postponed around 9:40 p.m. due to continued lightning.

Final results were available by Friday morning but results on who is moving on to day two were not.

In the lone final track event on Thursday, the Minster Wildcats and New Bremen girls 4x800-meter relay teams both advanced to regional competition in Troy next week.

The Wildcats team of Cassie Francis, Kaitlynn Albers, Emma Watcke and Madeline Magoto won the girls portion with a time of 9:57.05, while the New Bremen quartet of Andrea Heitkamp, Rachel Kremer, Alana Speelman and Bailey Bronkema advanced to regionals with a fourth-place time of 10:20.01.

In the boys version, the Wildcats foursome of Carter Pohl, Jon Albers, Luke Barga and Andrew Broering finished as runners-up with a time of 8:33.74. In the final 20 meters, Fort Jennings’ Kyle Maag snuck past Broering to beat out the junior by .28 seconds to win the event.

The Cardinals team of Avery Powers, Ezra Ferguson, Kenny Simindinger and Sam Rutschilling misses out on advancing, finishing with a sixth-place time of 8:46.78. The top four times advance.

In field events, Minster’s Max Prenger won the boys shot put event with a top distance of 48-08.00 while his teammate, Tony Winner, also advanced to regionals with a third-place throw of 46-06.75. Tho top four throws advance to Troy next week.

New Bremen’s Logan Dicke finished seventh (43-10.00).

Three-time state qualifier Savanah Luthman advanced to regionals with a fourth-place throw of 112-01 in the girls discus competition, while teammate Jordyn Heitbrink finished runner-up to Ottoville’s Brooke Mangas with a jump of 5-03.00 in the girls high jump event.

Mangas — who beat out Heitbrink in last season’s district event — tied her personal record of 5-08.00 from last year.

New Bremen’s Kayla Bergman took sixth place (4-08.00) and Jane Homan finished (4-08.00) with the top four spot advancing.

New Bremen’s Michael Kelly claimed third place and advanced in the boys long jump event with a distance of 18-10.00. Minster’s Zach Heuker finished in sixth (18-00.00).

Minster’s Broc Miller advanced to regionals with a fourth-place finish in the boys pole vault event with a height of 10-06.00.

A number of events did not have a prelim run on Thursday.

The boys 4x100-meter relay event did not begin due to a number of teams dropping out of the event. The final will run on Saturday.

The boys and girls one-mile run also did not have a prelim event on Thursday. The final of each will take place on Saturday.

Day two of the district meet will begin at 10:30 a.m. for field events, moved up from 11:30, and noon for track events, moved up from 1 p.m.