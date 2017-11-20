Mercer Sheriff Nets Grant

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced Monday his office has received word from the Ohio Department of Public Safety his office has received a grant to aide their deputies in reducing traffic related fatalities and serious injury accidents in Mercer County.

The grant allows deputies to spend more time targeting problem areas while on patrol. The grant is broken down into two focus areas. The first for $19,093.51, titled Repeat Offenders for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), will focus on looking for subjects driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol within Mercer County. The second part of the grant, valued at $14,229.01, is State and Community Highway Safety. This part of the grant allows the sheriff's office to have their deputies focus on driving laws and ensure all motorists are safe while on the roads of Mercer County.

"We are thankful to receive these grants that allow us to spend more time working on our problem areas in our county and hopefully reduce our traffic crashes," Grey stated in a news release.

Further inquiries can be directed to Chief Deputy Gery Thobe or Captain Doug Timmerman at 419-586-7724.