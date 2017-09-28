Mercer County Investigating 2 Fatal Crashes

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced Thursday his office is investigating a fatal accident that occurred at U.S. 127 and Howick Road.

According to a news release, Central Dispatch received several 911 calls at 1:33 p.m. indicating a collision at that intersection. Through the investigation, it was determined a 2007 Freightliner driven by Mark Cook, 57, of Convoy, was driving southbound on U.S. 127 when a northbound vehicle, a 2007 Pontiac driven by Georgette Zinn, 56, of Van Wert, went left of center striking the truck. Zinn was pronounced deceased at the accident scene.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office traffic crash reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate the crash.

Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by members of the Celina Fire Department, Celina Squad and members of MCERV for traffic control.

This was the fifth traffic fatality in 2017 in Mercer County.



Grey also reported a second traffic fatality, which occurred Wednesday.

In a news release, Grey noted Mercer County Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 3:58 p.m. stating a male on a bicycle had been struck by a car.

The investigation found Nicholas J. Hemmelgarn, 67, of Coldwater, was riding a bicycle southbound on the bike path and crossing St. Anthony Road, when he failed to yield. Hemmelgarn was struck by a westbound 2001 Ford Taurus being driven by Wallace J McGough, 32, of Celina.

Hemmelgarn was transported from the scene by members of the Coldwater EMS. Hemmelgarn was pronounced deceased at Mercer Health in Coldwater. McGough did not claim any injury.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office traffic crash reconstruction team was called to the scene for the investigation.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by members of the Coldwater EMS, Coldwater Fire Department and MCERV (Mercer County Emergency Response Volunteers), who assisted with traffic control.

This was the second fatal crash on Wednesday and marked the sixth overall fatal for Mercer County this year.