Mercer County Collects 23+ Pounds of Prescriptions at Take Back Event

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reported that on Saturday, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office participated in the National Drug Take Back Event, to coincide with the National Take Back Initiative.

The event was held at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office collected more than 23 pounds of unneeded prescription drugs during the event.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) will pick up and properly destroy the pills collected from this event, along with other take back events held and pills collected in the permanent drug take back box in the lobby of the sheriff’s office. Since the beginning of the sheriff’s office’s involvement in the Drug Take Back Initiative in 2012, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office alone has collected nearly 1,100 pounds of unwanted drugs.

The sheriff’s office holds several drug take back events throughout the year. Sheriff Grey would like to remind the public that old, unused or unwanted prescription medication can be dropped off any time, without an appointment, at the drop box in the lobby of the sheriff’s office.