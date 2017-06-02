Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the county’s second fatal crash for 2017.

The crash, which occurred in Washington Township, happened at 3:39 p.m. Friday when Alice L. Buschor, 52, of 2577 Mud Pike, Celina, was southbound on Township Line Road north of Ohio 29 when she went off the west side of the roadway, overcorrected, lost control of her vehicle and went off the west side of the roadway again, according to a news release from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey. Buschor struck a utility pole and rolled her 2001 Ford F-150, and she was ejected from her vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were two witnesses of the crash and both stated speed was not a factor.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by members of the Celina Fire Department/EMS and by Dr. Timothy Heinrichs, Mercer County coroner.