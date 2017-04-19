Mele, Taylor Continue Careers In College

Shania Taylor loves the game of basketball, so why not continue doing what you love?

The Roughriders senior signed her national letter of intent on Wednesday to continue that passion for basketball at the next level at Edison Community College next season.

Taylor plans to attend Edison for two years and then transfer to a four-year college to finish her degree. Edison was also a good pick because of the number of local players who are on the team that she knows.

Taylor will study either accounting or nursing.

Taylor – a 2016-17 Division II All-Ohio selection, completed her senior season in which she scored a career-high 391 points for the Roughriders (14-10), averaging 14.3 ppg on 141-of-341 shooting from the field — 41.3 percent.

---

Faith, family and academics, three aspects of life that are important to TJ Mele.

Luckily, the senior Roughrider found a school that holds those same life beliefs.

The former St. Marys linebacker signed his national letter of intent to play football with Wittenberg University on Wednesday.

The Tigers – a Division III program – are fresh off a 10-2 overall record and an 8-1 clip in the North Coach Athletic Conference, earning them their third conference title in the last four years. Wittenberg – who has a turf football field – will be the first Division III school in the nation to have indoor facilities.

Mele will play at linebacker at Wittenberg – who are 47-10 overall and 39-4 in the last five seasons and have finished with double-digit win totals in five of the last seven years.

To read a full story of Taylor and Mele's college signings, grab the print edition of The Evening Leader on Thursday.