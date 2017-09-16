Marion Local Flies Past Wildcats

It was a battle between number one teams Friday night, but it didn't look like it in the first quarter as turnovers were the name of the game.

In the second half the Flyers settled down and scored two touchdowns to defeat the Wildcats 21-7 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game.

It was a crazy first quarter for both teams.

After both teams stopped each other on the opening drives, the turnovers began. Marion Local quarterback Nathan Bruns threw an interception to Jared Huelsman. Two plays later, Huelsman threw an interception to John Tangeman. On the next play the Flyers retuened the ball to Minster on a fumble that Isaac Schmiesing recovered at the Minster 40 with 5:45 left.

Minster didn’t waste any time capitalizing on the fumble as Huelsman fired a 52-yard touchdown pass to Austin Brown two plays later to give Minster a 7-0 lead with 5:05 left.

Minster had one more chance to get on the board in the first quarter when the Flyers fumbled again and Cody Frericks recovered at the Flyer 29 with 4:50 left.



The Wildcats moved the ball down to the 21 but penalties started to rear there ugly heads. Three offensive fouls pushed Minster back and forced them to punt from their own 45 as the first quarter ended.







Both teams had trouble with penalties — Minster had 9 for 89 yards and Marion Local had 7 for 73 yards.

In the second quarter the defenses sunk in and neither team could generate much offense until the last two minutes.

Receiving a punt at midfield the Flyers got a big pass from Nathan Bruns to Nick Tangeman. Two plays later, Bruns completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tangeman with 1:50 left. The extra point by Alex Klosterman tied the score at 7.

Bruns continued his hot passing in the third quarter as he threw a 36-yard pass to put the ball to the two where Henry Keller did the honors with 7:07 left.

Marion Local concluded their scoring when Keller went in from the one for the touchdown to make the final score 21-7.