Marion Local Flies Past Riders, 62-48

Not much went right for the St. Marys Roughriders girls’ basketball team on Tuesday.

Out-rebounded by eight, just 13-of-21 from the free throw line, 11 turnovers and 38.4 percent from the field, it’s a recipe for a loss.

And possibly the worst loss of the season for St. Marys in a 62-48 non-league defeat to the hands of Marion Local on Tuesday.

The Roughriders have dropped seven of their last 10 games after starting the season at 6-1.

It all began in the paint, where the Flyers’ (9-7) bigs manhandled the Roughriders inside with a 31-23 advantage in rebounds and made it tough for St. Marys to attack as Shania Taylor, Makenna Mele and Quincy Rable were repeatedly denied throughout the game.

Despite an 0-of-7 start to the game and not recording a bucket until the 3:46 mark of the opening quarter, the Roughriders hit all of their three three-pointers in the first for an 11-8 lead.

But the Roughriders went ice cold in the second, missing their first nine shot attempts while the Flyers went on a 6-0 run in the first 2:16 of the second quarter and 14-2 run overall in the first 5:51 to lead 22-13 with 2:09 remaining in the first half.

Overall, the Flyers outscored the Roughriders 19-9 as St. Marys shot 3-of-13 from the field. The Roughriders’ leading scorer, Taylor, was shut out in the first half, while Mele was limited to just three points and three boards.

The Roughriders played better in the third quarter, but it was mainly Taylor, who scored 10 of St. Marys’ 14 third-quarter points.

The closest the Roughriders got to the Flyers was to open the third when Taylor had a putback for a 27-22 game. From there, the Flyers led by as much as 15 points, 57-42 with 3:47 left in the fourth, but led by around 10 points through most of the second half.

