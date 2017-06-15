Mariners Sweep Defending Champs

After outlasting weather in Tuesday’s home opener, Wednesday’s Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League showdown was cut short.

But the Mariners still came away with a victory.

One run each in the first two innings and a solid performance on the mound by Garret Sendelbach gave Grand Lake a sweep of the defending league champions after a 2-0 victory on Wednesday.

After Sendelbach retired the side in Hamilton’s half of the first inning, the Mariners (3-1) scored one run in the home half when Malave Bettinger scored leadoff hitter Steven Fitzsimmons with a fielder’s choice.

Fitzsimmons, however, moved his RBI streak to four games when he drove in leadoff hitter Justin Mercer — who led off with a walk — for a 2-0 lead.

Fitzsimmons has driven in at least one run in the four games played this season.

After the Mariners did what they had to do at the plate, it was up to Sendelbach to take care of the rest.

The Tiffin, Ohio native and Ohio Dominican junior did not allow a hit until the third inning and retired the side in order twice.

The lefty even got out of a jam in the third with two players in scoring position and two outs, but Sendelbach got Jake Murray to flyout to keep the shutout in tact.

Sendelbach picked up the win in five innings, allowing two hits and striking out four.

Sam Rice pitched one inning of relief for the lightening and rain hit.

Grand Lake had a threat going in the home half of the sixth frame when Joe Aeilts walked and Cole Womack singled to put two runners on and no outs. As Mercer’s at-bat was going on, lightening was sighted, delaying the game for 30 minutes.

After the delay, Mercer took an 0-2 pitch back to the pitcher, advancing both runners to second and third with one out, until lightening was spotted again, ultimately ending the game 20 minutes later.

Fitzsimmons, Raiff and Aeilts each had two hits for the Mariners.