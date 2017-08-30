Man Arrested on Drug Charges, Driver Charged With Obstructing Justice

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reported the arrest of two individuals on drug charges.

The arrest occurred at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday. Grey advised a detective of the Celina Police Department working with the HIT Team had observed a female driving a 1995 Buick LeSabre without a valid operator’s license. The Celina detective called this information out to other officers/deputies who were working HIT in the same area. A Coldwater police officer, assigned to the HIT detail, spotted the female driving on Johnson Street near Linden Street in the city of Celina. A deputy of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office then conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at that location.

When the deputy made the stop, a male passenger fled from the vehicle, as he was aware there was a warrant for his arrest. After a short distance, he gave up and was taken into custody. The male, who appeared to be under the influence, admitted he was using drugs and stated he had thrown them inside the car. The drugs were later located by a female detective from Mercer County Sheriff’s Office inside the female driver's clothing. Officers located a plastic baggie with Methamphetamines, which was confirmed with a field test kit.

Michael Shane Hoagland, 37, of 1132 Kingswood Court, Celina, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a felony out of Mercer County Common Pleas Court.

The driver of the car, Samantha Codie Parker, 31, of 1400 W. Market St., Apt 57 Celina, was arrested for obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, and for driving under suspension.

Hoagland had his bond set at $150,000 subject to 10 percent; Parker’s bond was set at $100,000 subject to 10 percent by Celina Municipal Court Judge James Scheer. The case has been sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review of additional charges.

Grey said this was a joint effort by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Celina Police Department and Coldwater Police Department as part of the “HIT Team” (Heroin Interdiction Team). Grey said law enforcement agencies in Mercer County will continue to fight the drug problem with every resource that they have. This will include continuing joint efforts with Celina and Coldwater police departments.