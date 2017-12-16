MAC Opener: Tinnerman, Rangers Blow By Panthers

Boys Basketball

New Knoxville 65, Parkway 47

The New Knoxville Rangers won their Midwest Athletic Conference opener with a strong second half against Parkway for a 65-47 victory in boys basketball action Friday night at the Barn.

A rocky first quarter with little offense from the Rangers was just a minor setback as New Knoxville outscored the Panthers 58-33 in the next three quarters.

But the Parkway Panthers (3-2, 0-1 MAC) defense was strong in the beginning, limiting the Rangers score to only seven points, but the Rangers (2-2, 1-0) defense kept the game close, trailing by just five points, 12-7 after the first eight minutes.

But the Rangers came to play at the sound of the buzzer to open the second quarter, outscoring the Panthers, 17-7.

The Rangers took the lead after a 3-pointer from senior Ben Lammers, setting the tone for the rest of the Rangers offensive game.

After halftime, the scoreboard read 24-19, but the Rangers came out alive in the second half to push their lead.

Senior Nathan Tinnerman was the star of the third quarter as he scored 10 of the Rangers’ 23 third-quarter points to help give the Rangers a 47-35 lead. The senior paved the way for New Knoxville with a game-high 27 points in his final MAC opener of his career.

Lammers followed Tinnerman’s 27 points with 14 points of his own. Andrew Poppe added nine points.

New Knoxville Rangers 7 17 23 18 65



Parkway Panthers 12 7 17 11 47







New Knoxville (2-2, 1-0)



Nathan Tinnerman 8-11 — 27, Ben Lammers 6-0 — 14, Andrew Poppe 3-3 — 9, Jonah Lageman 2-3 — 7, Jared Osborne 2-0 — 4, Jack Bartholomew 1-2 — 4. Totals: 22-19 — 65.

Parkway (3-2, 0-1)

Huff 5-1 — 13, Stober 4-1 — 9, Baxter 2-2 — 7, Hawk 2-1 — 5, Walls 2-1 — 5, Kinney 2-0 — 4, Hughes 1-0 — 2, Wehe 1-0 — 2. Totals: 16-6 — 47.

Versailles 55, New Bremen 51

NEW BREMEN — For most of the season, the New Bremen boys basketball team has been right on the cusp of winning and the Cardinals had another chance Friday night as they hosted the Versailles Tigers.

With 4:23 left in the game, the Tigers held a 49-33 lead, but the remainder of the game, the Cardinals outscored Versailles 18-6 but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers held on for a 55-51 victory in a Midwest Athletic Conference game.

Throughout the fourth quarter, New Bremen was able to hit key shots to stay within 10 points, but with 4:22 left, the Tigers held a comfortable 49-33 lead.

New Bremen (1-5, 0-1 MAC) started its comeback with a triple from Grant Hoehne and Avery Powers followed that with a triple of his own to cut the Versailles (5-0, 2-0) lead to 49-39 with 2:51 left. Both teams followed with baskets before Luke Vonderhaar hit a trey to cut the deficit to 51-44 with 1:35 left.

After a blocked shot by the Cardinals, Powers got the rebound and went in for a jump shot to close to within 51-46 with one minute left.

Justin Ahrens was called for a charge, giving the ball back to New Bremen and Vonderhaar hit a basket to cut the score to 51-48 with 25 seconds left.

After a Versailles timeout and a Cardinals turnover, Carter May sank two free throws for the Tigers with 24 seconds left to push the Tigers’ lead to 53-48.

Powers came through again with a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left, but Ahrens hit two free throws to account for the 55-51 final. In the quarter New Bremen outscored Versailles 24-15.

Avery Powers led the Cardinals with 17 points and Nolan Bornhorst contributed 12 points.



Versailles had two players in double figures as Justin Ahrens had a game-high 20 points and A. J. Ahrens had 12 points.

Versailles Tigers 16 8 16 15 55

New Bremen Cardinals 10 4 13 24 51

Versailles (5-0, 2-0)



Justin Ahrens 7-4 — 20, AJ Ahrens 5-2 — 12, Keaton McEldowney 2-2 — 6, Noah Richard 2-0 — 6, Michael Stammen 2-0 — 6, Carter May 0-3 — 3, Evan Heistand 1-0 — 2. Totals: 19-11 — 55.

New Bremen (1-5, 0-1)

Avery Powers 6-1 — 17, Nolan Bornhorst 6-0 — 12, Grant Hoehne 3-0 — 8, Juke Vonderhaar 3-0 —7, Koby Paul 3-0 — 3, Andrew Bowers 1-0 — 2, Barndon Heitkamp 1-0 — 2. Totals: 21-1 — 51.