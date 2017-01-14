Local Saturday Sports Recap

BOWLING

GIRLS

The St. Marys Roughriders girls' bowling team remains unbeaten after taking down another undefeated team in Shawnee, 2,317-2,231 on Saturday in a West Ohio High School Bowling Conference North Division showdown.

Jaden Gibson led the way with a 346 series with games of 155 and a 191.

Abby Tuttle followed with a 342 series (168, 174), Jami Dunlap rolled a 323 series (153, 170) and Brittany Freytag bowled a series of 311 (178, 133).

Brianna Eberle (165) and Grace Dicke (137) also bowled for the Roughriders (7-0, 5-0 North) on Saturday.

The Indians did win the Baker games, 784-693.

BOYS

The St. Marys Roughriders boys' bowling team defeated Temple Christian, 2,472-1,186 in WOHSBC action on Saturday.

Kelsey Shannon led the way for the Roughriders with a 181 game, followed by Austin Cook, who rolled a 180 match.

Nate Kuffner (170, 163), Gunner Kruse (168), Evan Tennant (163), Charley Walter (158) and Cameron Dingledine (137) all competed for St. Marys on Saturday.

The Roughriders won the Baker games, 857-598.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Minster 48, Fort Loramie 23

FORT LORAMIE — The Minster Wildcats girls’ basketball team remains unbeaten on the season after a 48-23 non-conference win against Fort Loramie on Saturday.

After leading by just one, 10-9 heading into the second quarter, the Wildcats (12-0) defense stymied the Redskins (9-5) allowing just 14 points in the next four quarters while the Wildcats’ offense tallied 38 points, outscoring Fort Loramie 28-14 in the next three quarters.

Rosie Westerbeck led the Wildcats with 11 points, followed by Courtney Prenger, who tallied nine points.

Lindsay Roetgerman finished with eight points and Ali Borgerding and Taylor Kogge both scored six points.

Alli Fischer contributed five points, Paige Thobe added two points and Kendra Thien scored one point.

Chloe Stang led the Redskins with six points, followed by Reyan Frey’s five points.

The Wildcats junior varsity team was victorious, 42-29.

The Wildcats will play New Bremen on Thursday.

JUNIOR HIGH

7th grade St. Marys 30, St. Henry 12

8th grade St. Marys 28, St. Henry 14

ST. HENRY — The St. Marys junior high girls’ basketball teams traveled to St. Henry on Saturday and came home with two victories.

The seventh grade team started the day with a 30-12 win, led by Lydia Will’s seven points and followed closely by Elena Menker with six points.

Noey Ruane and Karsyn McGlothen each scored four points while Kendall Dieringer had three points. Lexi Mabry, Morgan Hirshfeld and Makenzie Lindeman each contributed two points.

The eighth grade Riders came out on top, 28-14 led by Haley Felver, who tallied 12 points. Kiley Tennant knocked in nine points, Lilly Ankerman scored three points with Sasha Liette and Claire Bertke each scoring two points.

The Roughriders girls’ team will travel to Elida on Tuesday.

The boys’ basketball contest between New Bremen and Covington, which was postponed due to weather on Saturday, has been rescheduled for Feb. 14. The junior varsity tip-off at Covington will be at 6 p.m., with the varsity game following.

New Bremen 44, St. Henry 43

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Cardinals defeated the St. Henry Redskins, 44-43 on Saturday in a non-conference girls’ basketball game.

Despite the fact that both teams play in the Midwest Athletic Conference, Saturday’s game was a non-conference game.

The Cardinals (5-8) trailed heading into the fourth quarter, 38-36, but outscored the Redskins (7-8) 9-6 for the win.

Macy Puthoff led the charge for New Bremen with a season-high 14 points, followed by Kayla Bergman’s 13 points.

Kelly Naylor tallied nine points and Hanna Tenkman contributed five points.

Amanda Brown rounded out the scoring for the Cardinals with four points.

Danielle Lange led the Redskins with 16 points.

St. Henry won the junior varsity game, 29-21.

The Cardinals will host St. Marys on Tuesday.

Further updates coming throughout the day.